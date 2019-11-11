European equities softer at the open to start the week

The risk mood continues to stay on the defensive today

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.3%

This keeps in tune with US futures, which are down by ~0.4% in trading at the moment. Conflicting signals surrounding US-China trade talks and the civil unrest in Hong Kong is leading to the softer risk tones so far today.





In the currencies space, little has changed since Asia Pacific trading, with the yen still holding slightly firmer - USD/JPY at 108.98 - alongside mild gains in the pound and kiwi.



