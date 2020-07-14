European equities start the day on a softer note

A bit of a rough catch-up play

Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.3%

This is largely to do with the late drop in US equities overnight, after having seen the S&P 500 briefly trade into positive territory for the year. So, European stocks are playing catch-up to that as we get things underway.





US futures are actually keeping more solid tones on the session, up by ~0.5% currently.





But there's still plenty of hints of nervousness amid profit-taking, earnings releases and more updates on the coronavirus situation across the globe.





As such, major currencies are still struggling to break the narrow ranges today, though the pound is slightly weaker following softer UK data to start the session.





Cable is now back under its 200-hour moving average, trading at 1.2535 currently.



