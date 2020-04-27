European equities start the day on firmer footing
Risk-on vibes carry over to the cash market open
- Eurostoxx +1.8%
- Germany DAX +2.3%
- France CAC 40 +2.0%
- UK FTSE +1.4%
- Spain IBEX +2.5%
A solid start to the day for European equities as the more positive risk tones stay the course for now. The slight focus in the market is on reopening of major economies but that will quickly shift during the week to central bank and key earnings releases.
On the latter, we will be getting Alphabet (tomorrow), Boeing (Wednesday), Tesla (Wednesday), GE (Wednesday), Facebook (Wednesday), Microsoft (Wednesday), Amazon (Thursday), Apple (Thursday), and ExxonMobil (Friday) reporting this week.