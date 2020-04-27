European equities start the day on firmer footing

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk-on vibes carry over to the cash market open

  • Eurostoxx +1.8%
  • Germany DAX +2.3%
  • France CAC 40 +2.0%
  • UK FTSE +1.4%
  • Spain IBEX +2.5%
See here for global coronavirus case data
A solid start to the day for European equities as the more positive risk tones stay the course for now. The slight focus in the market is on reopening of major economies but that will quickly shift during the week to central bank and key earnings releases.

On the latter, we will be getting Alphabet (tomorrow), Boeing (Wednesday), Tesla (Wednesday), GE (Wednesday), Facebook (Wednesday), Microsoft (Wednesday), Amazon (Thursday), Apple (Thursday), and ExxonMobil (Friday) reporting this week.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose