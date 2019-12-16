European equities start the day on more firm footing
The DAX is in search for its highest close since January 2018
- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.5%
- France CAC 40 +0.5%
- UK FTSE +0.4%
- Spain IBEX +0.5%
Slight gains in US futures coupled with the more positive UK election result is helping to keep European stocks more upbeat to start the new week. The more positive Chinese data from earlier today is also helping quite a bit with that regard.
That said, it's over to the euro area PMI data in the next hour to see if the good mood can keep up. Any major disappointment in economic sentiment could deal a blow to the risk mood as we get things going in the European morning.