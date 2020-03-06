European equities open the day with sharp declines

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk-off mood stays the course as we begin the European morning

  • Eurostoxx -1.6%
  • Germany DAX -1.6%
  • France CAC 40 -2.0%
  • UK FTSE -1.9%
  • Spain IBEX -2.0%
ForexLive
No reprieve for European equities to start the day as we see the softer risk tones from Asia carry over to the session. US futures are still down by ~0.9% while Treasury yields continue to look as heavy as ever, keeping risk on the back foot.

USD/JPY lingers near the lows at 105.80 currently with the franc also posting slight gains against the dollar, with USD/CHF at 0.9440 at the moment.

