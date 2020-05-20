European equities start to pare losses on the session

The DAX is back to flat levels at the moment

This follows the softer start to the session earlier, as we see European indices pull back the declines from earlier to keep closer to flat levels currently.





Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping higher and nears roughly 1% gains at the moment.









That is helping to keep some light pressure on the dollar as seen against the likes of the euro, loonie, aussie and kiwi. USD/JPY is currently at 107.61, at the lows for the day, but the trading range during the session remains relatively narrow for now.





There isn't any major headlines driving the slight push higher in stocks but if anything, we'll still have to wait for US traders to provide more confirmation on the move here.



