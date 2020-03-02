European equities start to see gains erode

DAX turns negative, Stoxx 600 turns flat on the day

Trouble in paradise? Both were up by a little over 2% to start the European morning but we are seeing the market turn tail and run with USD/CHF slipping back close to 0.9600.





US futures have also seen gains from the early European morning peter out, with E-minis just up by ~0.5% currently. USD/JPY is also back lower now to 107.75 after having hit a high of 108.58 just two hours ago.





The market is still holding out hope for global central bank stimulus, but as highlighted here , it may not necessarily be the solution to dig investors out of the hole.



