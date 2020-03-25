European equities start to see gains erode on the session

Not a good look for risk as European stocks give up gains

After being up by over 3% earlier, the DAX has now seen its earlier gains erode to be higher by just 0.6% on the session currently. US futures are also backing off from its earlier highs, having been up by over 2% to now sit higher by just under 1%.





In other asset classes, oil has also given up gains to turn negative on the day - falling to a session low of $23.86, down by 0.5%.





But currencies are still keeping a positive mood so far, with the aussie maintaining its gains against the dollar and trading at 0.6045 currently. The yen remains among the weaker performers, with USD/JPY sitting mildly higher at 111.30.



