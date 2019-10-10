European equities stay cautiously optimistic at the open

Hopeful optimism on trade talks continues to keep markets steady for now

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

The main index in France leads the way, helped by stronger Q3 earnings from LVMH, but overall risk tones remain cautiously optimistic after the tumultuous start to the trading day experienced in Asia Pacific.





The rumour mill has gone quiet over the past few hours and that is keeping markets on edge, awaiting the start of trade talks in Washington later today.





If anything else, just be wary of more potential shifts in sentiment that could be caused by trade headlines in the coming sessions.





USD/JPY continues to sit near flat levels at 107.50 while the dollar is struggling against European currencies to start the session. Risk currencies continue to hold their ground as well after recovering from earlier losses amid the flip flop in sentiment.



