European equities steady at the open today

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

The market is taking a bit of a breather after delta variant concerns soured the mood in the early stages of the week. US futures are also steady and flattish, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% while Dow futures are pretty much unchanged to start the session.