European equities steady at the open today
Risk tones keep calmer in general
- Eurostoxx flat
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 flat
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX -0.1%
- Italy FTSE MIB flat
The market is taking a bit of a breather after delta variant concerns soured the mood in the early stages of the week. US futures are also steady and flattish, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% while Dow futures are pretty much unchanged to start the session.
10-year Treasury yields are also keeping near flat levels around 1.26%, backing away from the high earlier in Asia Pacific trading of around 1.28%.