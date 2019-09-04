European equities surge higher to start the day

Equities are holding firm gains as we begin the session

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Italy MIB +1.3%





Bond yields are slightly higher but nothing as robust as the mood suggested by the equities market. However, overall sentiment is still helping to keep yen pairs underpinned with USD/JPY sitting at 106.18 currently.



