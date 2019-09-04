European equities surge higher to start the day
Equities are holding firm gains as we begin the session
- Eurostoxx +0.8%
- Germany DAX +1.0%
- France CAC 40 +0.9%
- UK FTSE +0.4%
- Italy MIB +1.3%
The more optimistic risk mood largely stems from the news earlier that HK leader Carrie Lam will be withdrawing the extradition bill but banking stocks are also getting a further boost following the overnight report on the ECB set to introduce stimulus next week.
Bond yields are slightly higher but nothing as robust as the mood suggested by the equities market. However, overall sentiment is still helping to keep yen pairs underpinned with USD/JPY sitting at 106.18 currently.