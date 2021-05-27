European equities tepid to kick start the day

A touch softer to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2% This mirrors the slightly more subdued tone in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.3% currently. There isn't a whole lot for the market to work with as the back and forth this week continues after yesterday's slight advance for US equities.





In FX, overall moves are relatively contained with NZD/USD holding a little higher near 0.7300 though keeping below the resistance region of 0.7300-05 for now.