UK FTSE 100 +1.5%



German DAX +1.6%



French CAC 40 +1.6%



Spain IBEX +2.0%



Italy MIB +1.8%



It's a big day for risk assets everywhere and a strong bounce from the trouble at the end of last week.





There was a bit of a lull in the market midway through the European day but markets got a second lift from Villeroy and US enthusiasm.