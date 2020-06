UK FTSE 100 +1.6%

French CAC +1.5%

German DAX - closed for holiday

Italy MIB - +1.8%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

If you're bullish on the global recovery from the virus, there is a compelling case to shift money to European equities from US equities on valuation. The euro is consolidating today but it's still comfortably above 1.10.