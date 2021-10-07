European equity close: Bounce back continues
The rebound started midway through yesterday's trade
European gas prices are down another 10% today after the huge reversal yesterday. That's taking the pressure off margins, particularly for manufacturers and industrial companies. I flagged the buying opportunity in the DAX yesterday.
- UK FTSE 100 +1.3%
- German DAX +1.8% -- best session in 5 months
- French CAC +1.6%
- Spain IBEX +1.7%
- Italy MIB +1.6%
This is a nice three-candle reversal in the DAX: