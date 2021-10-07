European equity close: Bounce back continues

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The rebound started midway through yesterday's trade

European gas prices are down another 10% today after the huge reversal yesterday. That's taking the pressure off margins, particularly for manufacturers and industrial companies. I flagged the buying opportunity in the DAX yesterday.

  • UK FTSE 100 +1.3%
  • German DAX +1.8% -- best session in 5 months
  • French CAC +1.6%
  • Spain IBEX +1.7%
  • Italy MIB +1.6%
This is a nice three-candle reversal in the DAX:
