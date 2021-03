German DAX up 1.4% to above 15,000 for the first time



UK FTSE 100 +0.7%

French CAC +1.3%

Spain IBEX +1.3%

Italy MIB +1.0%

That's a strong day all around. German stocks are up 7.4% since March 12 as FOMO kicks in and the market shows once again that it doesn't care about covid.