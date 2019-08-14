European equity close: DAX falls to lowest since March as technicals sour

UK FTSE 100 -1.7% (two month low)



German DAX -2.3% (four month low)



French CAC -2.2% (one week low)



Italy MIB -2.8% (two month low)



Spain IBEX -2.2% (two month low)

The DAX broke the 200-day moving average again and the June low. It stalled at the 50% retracement of the rally since late-December and it desperately needs to hold that level or it will get ugly. The only hope might be for Merkel to announce a 180 on deficit spending.



