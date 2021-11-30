European equity close: Early heavy losses mostly erased

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Closing changes for the main indexes

The early gaps lower on the comments from the Moderna CEO mostly closed and losses were modest.

  • UK FTSE 100 -0.1%
  • German DAX -0.5%
  • French CAC -0.2%
  • Italy MIB -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.8%
The FTSE 100 opened lower and then continued to fall in the first hour of trading. From there it was a slow recovery including a final flourish to finish essentially unchanged. That's an interesting series of candles.
FTSE 100 daily
