European equity close: Early heavy losses mostly erased
Closing changes for the main indexes
The early gaps lower on the comments from the Moderna CEO mostly closed and losses were modest.
- UK FTSE 100 -0.1%
- German DAX -0.5%
- French CAC -0.2%
- Italy MIB -0.2%
- Spain IBEX -0.8%
The FTSE 100 opened lower and then continued to fall in the first hour of trading. From there it was a slow recovery including a final flourish to finish essentially unchanged. That's an interesting series of candles.