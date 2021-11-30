European equity close: Early heavy losses mostly erased

Closing changes for the main indexes

The early gaps lower on the comments from the Moderna CEO mostly closed and losses were modest.





UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

German DAX -0.5%

French CAC -0.2%

Italy MIB -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.8%



The FTSE 100 opened lower and then continued to fall in the first hour of trading. From there it was a slow recovery including a final flourish to finish essentially unchanged. That's an interesting series of candles.



