UK FTSE 100 -0.5%

French CAC +0.6%

Italy MIB +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Germany was holiday today for the national day of unity.







I have been keeping a close eye on the CAC-40 this week because the reversal Tuesday was the first sign of global trouble. It was the leader today but the bounce still pales in comparison to the fall on Tues-Wed.