European equity close: Friday's gains erase a bad week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Closing changes for the main European bourses

DAX weekly chart
A big bounce today helped to erase some ugly declines from the start of the week. It was a very volatile one but in the DAX, it's almost perfectly unchanged on the week. That makes for an interesting chart pattern on the weekly.

  • UK FTSE 100 +1.2%
  • German DAX +1.4%
  • Italy MIB +1.0%
  • Spain IBEX +1.9%
  • French CAC +1.5%
On the week:

  • UK FTSE 100 -1.2%
  • German DAX +0.1%
  • Italy MIB +0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.9%
  • French CAC -0.9%
That chart pattern is bullish and the Fed isn't going to change gears on a few high inflation prints. The dip buyers win again.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
