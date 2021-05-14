European equity close: Friday's gains erase a bad week
Closing changes for the main European bourses
A big bounce today helped to erase some ugly declines from the start of the week. It was a very volatile one but in the DAX, it's almost perfectly unchanged on the week. That makes for an interesting chart pattern on the weekly.
- UK FTSE 100 +1.2%
- German DAX +1.4%
- Italy MIB +1.0%
- Spain IBEX +1.9%
- French CAC +1.5%
On the week:
- UK FTSE 100 -1.2%
- German DAX +0.1%
- Italy MIB +0.5%
- Spain IBEX +0.9%
- French CAC -0.9%