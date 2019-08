On the week:

UK FTSE 100 -2.3%



German DAX -1.5%

French CAC 40 -0.8%



Italy MIB -3.5%

Spain IBEX -1.7%



It was a rough week for European stocks but it's not as quite as bad as it looks (in dollar terms at least) because the euro made some headway. Still, too many of the numbers that have been coming out of Europe have been pointing in the wrong direction.