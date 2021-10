Closing changes for the main European bourses:

German DAX -0.1%

UK FTSE 100 +0.5%

French CAC +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Italy MIB -0.6%



A week ago, German stocks looked like they might spring back but it's treading water near the lows now. In today's trade it found some life late as US equities improved but there's no follow through from last Thursday's rally, which was the biggest in months.