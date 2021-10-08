European equity close: Limp to the finish line in a turnaround week

Maybe energy isn't dead yet

European stocks had a big bounce in the middle of the week when it looked like the energy fever had broken but oil has made new highs and what looked like it could be a rapid turnaround in gas has stalled (though TTF is down 10% today). The forecast for mid-October in Europe is for colder weather and low wind so that will be something to watch.

Daily changes:
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • German DAX -0.2%
  • French CAC -0.5%
  • Spain IBEX flat
  • Italy MIB +0.3%
Weekly changes
  • UK FTSE +1.0%
  • German DAX +0.4%
  • French CAC +0.7%
  • Spain IBEX +1.9%
  • Italy MIB +1.8%


