European equity close: Limp to the finish line in a turnaround week
Maybe energy isn't dead yet
European stocks had a big bounce in the middle of the week when it looked like the energy fever had broken but oil has made new highs and what looked like it could be a rapid turnaround in gas has stalled (though TTF is down 10% today). The forecast for mid-October in Europe is for colder weather and low wind so that will be something to watch.
Daily changes:
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- German DAX -0.2%
- French CAC -0.5%
- Spain IBEX flat
- Italy MIB +0.3%
Weekly changes
- UK FTSE +1.0%
- German DAX +0.4%
- French CAC +0.7%
- Spain IBEX +1.9%
- Italy MIB +1.8%