Closing changes for the main European bourses:

UK FTSE 100 -0.3%



German DAX -0.3%



French CAC -0.2%



Italy MIB -0.2%



Spain IBEX +1.0%

The FTSE 100 still hasn't recovered from last year's drop but it's making headway.



Meanwhile, the IBEX got a late bid to finish at session highs and the best levels since the start of the pandemic.