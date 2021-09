UK FTSE 100 -0.5%

German DAX +0.1%

French CAC -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy MIB +0.3%

The FTSE 100 looked like it could sustain the breakout in early in the summer but it has flattened out. It's back down near the recent low and I can see a scenario where that holds and then the index runs to new highs through year end.