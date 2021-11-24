European equity close: Mixed bag with Italian shares leading the way

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
The bond market may not offer much else before Thanksgiving but it will remain a focus point after
-
Dollar keeps in a comfortable spot so far on the day
-
Oil buyers keep the faith in fading the SPR release news
-
NASDAQ falls for the second consecutive day. Dow closes higher for the second consecutive day
-
S&P erases losses. Knocking on the upsides door.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Schnabel: inflation will start to normalize from January onwards
-
ECB's Weidmann says German growth likely to be much slower than June forecasts
-
BOE's Tenreyro: I would expect a modest tightening policy, timing depends on data
-
Fed's Daly makes a huge shift says she sees the case for speeding up the taper
-
ECB's Panetta: Downside risks to the economy may be growing