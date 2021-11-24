European equity close: Mixed bag with Italian shares leading the way

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Closing changes from the main bourses:

  • UK FTSE 100 +0.3%
  • German DAX -0.3%
  • French CAC +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX -0.4%
  • Italy MIB +0.7%
There was a nice turnaround in Italian stocks today.
