European equity close: Moderate gains led by Italian shares

Closing changes for the main European bourses:

  • UK FTSE 100 +0.2%
  • French CAC +0.6%
  • German DAX +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX +0.4%
  • Italy MIB +1.0%
Italian shares are near the August high:
