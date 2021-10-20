European equity close: Moderate gains led by Italian shares

Subscription Confirmed!
USDCHF moved back toward the low from last week/low from this week.
Dow stalls just below the all time high. Price backs off.
GBPUSD bounces back to retest its 100 day moving average
USDCAD trades in a narrow trading range between close support and resistance
US indices are marginally higher in early US trading
ECB's Lagarde says that immensely regrets Weidmann's resignation
Bundesbank president Weidmann has requested to leave position at the end of the year
ECB's Villeroy: Inflation spike is expected to be temporary
Fed speakers - 6 of them - on the schedule for Wednesday, plus the Beige Book
China's yuan is at its highest since February 2016 (vs. its trade-weighted index)