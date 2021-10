Closing changes for the main European bourses:

UK FTSE 100 -0.3%



German DAX 0.4%



Italy MIB +0.2%



French CAC -0.4%



Spain IBEX +0.4%



The periphery did better today. In Spain stocks opened much lower but recouped the losses quickly and then finished at he highs of the day. The IBEX daily chart continues to consolidate but that's a nice rejection of the lower trendline.