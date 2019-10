Closing changes for the European bourses:

UK FTSE 100 +0.7%

German DAX +0.1%

French CAC +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy MIB +0.1%



It's all about Brexit next. The latest thinking on news that Boris Johnson potentially accepting a 10-day delay is that it makes it more likely he will eventually get a deal but less likely it will happen today.