European equity close: More losses in a tough week

On the week:

UK FTSE 100 -0.4%

German DAX -2.7%

French CAC -2.2%

Spain IBEX -3.6%

Italy MIB -1.0%

There is a similar picture in many equity markets of consolidation and uncertainty. The lack of urgency for more stimulus on the fiscal side in Europe is going to be a drag. Next week the ECB will roll out something new but I fear it will underwhelm because the toolbox is limited.









