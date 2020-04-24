European equity close: More losses in a tough week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Closing changes for the main European bourses:

  • UK FTSE 100 -1.3%
  • German DAX -1.6%
  • French CAC -1.3%
  • Spain IBEX -1.3%
  • Italy MIB -0.7%
On the week:

  • UK FTSE 100 -0.4%
  • German DAX -2.7%
  • French CAC -2.2%
  • Spain IBEX -3.6%
  • Italy MIB -1.0%
There is a similar picture in many equity markets of consolidation and uncertainty. The lack of urgency for more stimulus on the fiscal side in Europe is going to be a drag. Next week the ECB will roll out something new but I fear it will underwhelm because the toolbox is limited.

