European equity close: More losses in a tough week
Closing changes for the main European bourses:
- UK FTSE 100 -1.3%
- German DAX -1.6%
- French CAC -1.3%
- Spain IBEX -1.3%
- Italy MIB -0.7%
On the week:
- UK FTSE 100 -0.4%
- German DAX -2.7%
- French CAC -2.2%
- Spain IBEX -3.6%
- Italy MIB -1.0%
There is a similar picture in many equity markets of consolidation and uncertainty. The lack of urgency for more stimulus on the fiscal side in Europe is going to be a drag. Next week the ECB will roll out something new but I fear it will underwhelm because the toolbox is limited.