European equity close: Rough ride all around, UK cushioned by GBP drop

German DAX -2.0%

UK FTSE -0.5%

French CAC -2.1%

Spain IBEX -2.0%

Italy MIB -2.0%

There were good signs in German stocks last week but if your economy is based on manufacturing and energy prices get out of control, you're going to have problems.







In the US, we've seen a handful of examples of the market turning around -- at least temporarily -- around the European close. Keep a close eye out.





