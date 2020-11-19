European equity close: Shares slide

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Closing changes for the main European bourses:

  • UK FTSE 100 -0.8%
  • French CAC -0.8%
  • German DAX -0.9%
  • Spain IBEX -0.5%
  • Italy MIB -0.3%
The big rally in the FTSE 100 at the start of the month has flattened ahead of the June high, in part due to GBP strength:



