UK FTSE 100 +0.2%

German DAX +0.3%

French CAC +0.6%

Italy MIB +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

You can see the case for outperformance in the periphery given the step up in the PEPP pace from the ECB. It all looks a bit sluggish compared to the huge gains in the US today. The S&P 500 is up 1.4% and Nasdaq up 2.4%.