Closing changes for the main European bourses:





UK FTSE 100 +0.9%

German DAX +0.6%

Italy MIB +0.8%

French CAC +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.1%



highlighted the break higher in UK stocks yesterday and that continued with a very good day today.







The latest reports confirm that Johnson will table a motion for a general election on Monday. That's been rumored for hours and but it's putting further pressure on GBP.