European equity close: Solid week in contrast to the US

On the week:

UK FTSE 100 +0.65%



German DAX +0.2%



French CAC +0.7%



Italy MIB -0.3%



Spain IBEX -0.7%



There was a fair amount of divergence this week but overall, European equities have done better than US markets, which are down around 0.5% wtd. Some of that is the benefits of weakening currencies and that's an ongoing factor to watch. For the most part though, European equities are starting to join the party and should continue to benefit from depressed relative valuations.