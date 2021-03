FTSE 100 +0.7%

German DAX +0.7%

French CAC +0.3%

Italy MIB +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

I jumped the gun earlier on these closes because of the time change in North America. They're closed for real this time and put in a solid day of gains. There was some mild selling into the close as the S&P 500 turns lower.