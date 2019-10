Nikkei: +0.59%

ASX: +0.81%

Dax: +0.30%

UK FTSE: +0.2%

Euro Stoxx: +0.30%

France 40 (CAC): +0.20%

IBEX:+0.30%

Italian FTSE: +0.35%

PSi20: -0.28%

So, Europe is following Wall Street's and Asia's lead from last night. Risk is looking firm for the open and the dollar is the strongest currency on the day, with the AUD as the weakest. AUDUSD shorts look good on pullbacks for finding sellers.