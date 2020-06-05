European equity markets finish the week with gains greater than 10%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Massive week for European stock markets

Closing changes for the main bourses:
  • German DAX +3.4%
  • UK FTSE 100 +2.2%
  • Italy MIB +2.7%
  • French CAC +3.5%
  • Spain IBEX +4.2%
On the week:
  • German DAX +9.1%
  • UK FTSE 100 +6.6%
  • Italy MIB +10.9%
  • French CAC +10.4%
  • Spain IBEX +10.9%
When tack on a 2% rally in EUR/USD the gains look even better. With gains like this you can see why money is flowing into the euro.

The run in Italian stocks has been spectacular:
Italy MIB chart

