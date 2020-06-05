European equity markets finish the week with gains greater than 10%

On the week:

German DAX +9.1%

UK FTSE 100 +6.6%

Italy MIB +10.9%

French CAC +10.4%

Spain IBEX +10.9%

When tack on a 2% rally in EUR/USD the gains look even better. With gains like this you can see why money is flowing into the euro.







The run in Italian stocks has been spectacular:



