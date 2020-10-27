European equity's end the session lower

Spain's Ibex falls over 2%

The major European equity indexes are ending the session lower. The biggest decliner is Spain's Ibex which fell over 2% on the day.

The final numbers are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.93%
  • France's CAC, -1.77%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.09%
  • Spain's Ibex, -2.14%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.53%
in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • spot gold is trading up $7 or 0.37% $1909.20
  • spot silver is up $0.16 or 0.66% at $24.44
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.96 or 2.49% $39.52
in the US stock market the major indices remained mixed with the NASDAQ leading the way. The S&P is near unchanged while the Dow industrial average is the weakest:
  • S&P index -3.55 points or -0.10% at 3397.50
  • NASDAQ index +66 points or 0.59% 11425.50
  • Dow -143 points or -0.53% that 27540
In the US debt market, yields are lower with the yield curve flattening:

In the forex, the NZD remains the strongest while the USD is the weakest of the majors. 

The Forex

