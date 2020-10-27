European equity's end the session lower
Spain's Ibex falls over 2%The major European equity indexes are ending the session lower. The biggest decliner is Spain's Ibex which fell over 2% on the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX, -0.93%
- France's CAC, -1.77%
- UK's FTSE 100, -1.09%
- Spain's Ibex, -2.14%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.53%
in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- spot gold is trading up $7 or 0.37% $1909.20
- spot silver is up $0.16 or 0.66% at $24.44
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.96 or 2.49% $39.52
in the US stock market the major indices remained mixed with the NASDAQ leading the way. The S&P is near unchanged while the Dow industrial average is the weakest:
- S&P index -3.55 points or -0.10% at 3397.50
- NASDAQ index +66 points or 0.59% 11425.50
- Dow -143 points or -0.53% that 27540
In the US debt market, yields are lower with the yield curve flattening:
In the forex, the NZD remains the strongest while the USD is the weakest of the majors.