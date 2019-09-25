European Indices follow Asia's drag lower at the open

European indices are following the drop in Asian stocks and have started the day with a negative read across the board.

Dax is -0.40%

UK FTSE -0.50%

Euro Stoxx -0.50%

Italian FTSE: -0.50%

Germany's blue chip stocks lowest levels since September 10 and now down 0.5%.





Dollar Index is up +0.17% and the GBP is pretty quiet, but has fallen down to 200EMA on the hourly chart with some sudden movement just entering the pair. We can expect the normal Brexit volatility on who knows what next move ;-).