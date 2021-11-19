European indices pare early gains, bond yields retreat as safety bets emerge

US futures also trim gains from earlier in the day

The Stoxx 600 has erased gains and we're even seeing the likes of the DAX fall by 0.1% on teh day now as Austria's lockdown and German health minister Spahn refusing to rule out a return to lockdown in Germany weigh on sentiment in markets.





S&P 500 futures have also slipped from being up 0.4% to 0.2% as Dow futures turn flat on the day, so that is upsetting the risk balance a fair bit as well.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are weighed lower on the news too with 10-year yields down by nearly 3 bps to 1.56% while 2-year yields are down over 2 bps to 0.48%.





In Europe, 30-year German bund yields have declined to turn negative for the first time since August as bond yields everywhere are reaffirming the more sour mood.

I don't want to be the one to say it but despite all the worries and "panic", US traders may have a different take on things when they get in later. It wouldn't be the first time.



