European industrial confidence now at multiyear low
Euro industry confidence falls, via Bloomberg
The outlook for the eurozone has been dealt another blow this am with the confidence data out this morning showing industrial confidence at its lowest in six years at -8.8 vs -6 expected. . See here for earlier release.
Industry managers are increasingly concerned about customer demand and economic confidence falls to weakest level since 2015.
The European Commission said that industry managers were markedly more pessimistic on all fronts: production, order books, finished products and production expectations.
ForexLive