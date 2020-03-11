European Investment Bank plan could team up with banks to backstop loans
Reuters sources
- European investment bank could team up with big banks to grant loans to companies affected by coronavirus
- Plan is still under discussion but could release hundreds of millions of euros of credit for affected companies
- Could use guarantee from EU budget to make it easier to lend
- EU finance ministers could approve it next week
I imagine this will be something where the EIB backstops a portion of these loans.