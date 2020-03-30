European major indices end the session with mostly gains. Spain's Ibex down however
Major indices recovered from sharp declines earlier in the day
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +1.6%. The low reached -1.86%
- France's CAC, +0.5%. The low reached -3.1%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.9%. The low reached -2.88%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.15%. The low reached -3.9%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%. The low reached -3.0%
in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Germany, France and UK yields lower while Spain, Italy, Portugal yields moving higher:
A snapshot of other markets as London/European look to exit shows:
- Spot gold down $8.20 or -0.51% at $1619.92
- WTI crude oil futures are down $1.14 or -5.3% at $20.36. The low price today did move below the $20 level and $19.85.
In the US stock market the major indices are trading solidly in the black:
- S&P index +2.23% at 2597.74
- NASDAQ index +2.61% at 7698.77
- Dow +2.01% at 22073
In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the yield curve flatter. The 2 year is up 1.2 basis points. The 10 year is down -3.2 basis points. The 2-10 year spread is 38.95 basis points down from 43.28 basis points at the close on Friday:
In the forex, the USD remains the strongest currency while the CAD remains the weakest. Since the NY open, the CAD has actually strengthened a little. The USD has gotten a bit stronger.