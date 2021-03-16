European medical agency pushes AstraZeneca vaccine decision to Thursday

Decision was supposed to be today

The European Medicines Association says it's continuing its investigation of the AstraZeneca vaccine and evaluating all blood clots on a case-by-case basis.





On the surface, that sounds worrisome but their comments are largely positive. They say they remained convinced of the benefits of the vaccine and that the benefits outweigh the risks. They say blood clot events are 'very rare'.







The euro is back near the lows of the day, down 13 pips to 1.1917 even with the US dollar broadly weaker.



