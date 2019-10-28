European mid-morning: Currencies remain little changed but big week lies ahead

Major currencies are <0.1% changed against the dollar so far today

The pound is arguably the only active mover as cable rose to a high of 1.2859 earlier in the session before settling back to near flat levels currently around 1.2820-30 levels.





Other major currencies are holding in narrow ranges against the dollar with little conviction to break stride so far today.





The risk mood is a bit mixed overall with European equities looking indecisive but bond yields are marked higher amid the fact that a Brexit extension was granted, with the move higher coming after France moved on their stance from last week.





Despite the slower start to currencies this week, fret not because it is going to be a crucial week ahead and here are some of the highlights to look forward to:





Monday, 28 October (still to come)

- UK parliamentary vote on Johnson's election motion





Wednesday, 30 October

- Australia Q3 CPI data

- France Q3 preliminary GDP data

- US October ADP employment change

- US Q3 advanced GDP data

- Bank of Canada October monetary policy meeting

- FOMC October monetary policy meeting





Thursday, 31 October

- New Zealand October ANZ business confidence

- China October manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMI

- BOJ October monetary policy meeting

- Eurozone October preliminary CPI data

- Eurozone Q3 preliminary GDP data

- Canada August monthly GDP data

- US September PCE deflator data





Friday, 1 November

- China October Caixin manufacturing PMI

- US October non-farm payrolls, labour market report



