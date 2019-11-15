European mid-morning: Markets stay hopeful but cautious at the same time

The risk mood continues to ping around in the European morning

Kudlow's overnight comments on trade continue to be the key factor impacting markets at the moment but the optimism has somewhat waned a little since Asia Pacific trading.









In the currencies space, the likes of the loonie, aussie and kiwi have also pared their earlier gains to stay near flat on the day. However, the yen has continued to push lower as buyers look towards testing the 100-hour MA in USD/JPY.





If anything else, the sentiment reads as markets staying cautiously optimistic for the time being awaiting more answers from US-China trade talks.





This is the type of risk mood where you can basically flip a coin to try and guess what happens next. A more positive trade headline will reaffirm the hopeful feeling seen earlier today but a negative trade headline will pour cold water on the optimism instead.





TGIF indeed.



