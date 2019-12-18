European mid-morning: Pound choppy amid mixed markets

UK inflation stays below BOE target ahead of policy meeting tomorrow

The pound continues to chop around on the day with cable inching towards 1.3125 after UK inflation data held more steady earlier. However, that will do little to comfort the BOE as inflation stays below their target level of 2% ahead of tomorrow's meeting.





The BOE is not going to cut rates tomorrow but this does keep the pressure on them to possibly do so to stave off the threat of a drop-off in price pressures moving forward.





Cable continues to chop around 1.3090-15 during the session, with little direction in general as sellers continue to keep near-term control of the pair.





Meanwhile, the rest of the major currencies bloc isn't doing much either with little change observed since the start of the session. The dollar is mixed on the day with the euro failing to draw inspiration from the Ifo survey data as well.





As noted earlier, just be wary of the 100-hour moving average @ 1.1143 for EUR/USD alongside large option expiries at 1.1140-50 rolling off later in the day.





The overall risk mood is more mixed with European equities also hinting at mixed tones while US futures are up 0.1% now after staying flat throughout. Bond yields are slightly lower with US 10-year yields down by 1.4 bps to 1.866%.





The mixed tone there is keeping markets tepid and is likely to carry over to North American trading later, in hopes of more clarity on trade perhaps ahead of the holiday period.



