European mid-morning: Risk-on mood prevails

US 10-year yields are also up by 1.4 bps to 1.932% currently and that is keeping USD/JPY underpinned at 108.85 as we navigate through the session.





That said, it's not all sunshine and roses for risk assets as major currencies are failing to take note of the more positive risk mood. The aussie and kiwi are among the weakest performers, owing to a drop in domestic bond yields.





Meanwhile, the dollar is keeping more firm with EUR/USD testing the 1.1200 handle while cable is easing back towards the 1.3200 level. The franc remains weak though as European stocks are keeping more firm, with USD/CHF closer towards 0.9700 currently.





I would say liquidity conditions remain sub-optimal at the moment so it's hard to read much into the mixed trading environment across multiple assets. However, I would argue that gold remains one of the standout in the sense that it isn't trading lower today.







Instead, gold is up by 0.2% around $1,520 and is putting up a strong front after a solid run towards the end of December. Gold is one of those to watch for in January due to seasonal patterns and this sort of adds to its credentials for further gains this month.

European equities are sharply higher with US futures also continuing to rise on the session - E-minis are up by 0.6% - as markets settle on a more risk-on mood so far today.