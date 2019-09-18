European Parliament favours Brexit extension if one is to be requested

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European lawmakers vote 544-126 in favour of granting a Brexit extension

But just take note that this doesn't change anything whatsoever, as the decision on whether or not to extend Article 50 rests in the hands of EU27 leaders instead.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose